FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan finmin says export value to remain stable or increase in 2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 12, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan finmin says export value to remain stable or increase in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The value of Taiwan’s exports should remain stable or increase this year from last, the island’s finance minister said on Monday.

“We are cautiously optimistic that exports will remain stable or see positive growth,” Chang Sheng-ford said in parliament during questioning by lawmakers.

Technology products make up the lion’s share of Taiwan’s exports. The health of the island’s output machine is a leading indicator of demand for tech products worldwide.

The release of the iPhone 6 from Apple Inc was a major driver of Taiwan’s exports in 2014, as many of the gadget’s components are made by Taiwanese companies. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.