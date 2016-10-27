FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Taiwan's new financial watchdog vows to prioritise probe into Mega Financial
PicturesReuters TV
October 27, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

Taiwan's new financial watchdog vows to prioritise probe into Mega Financial

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* New financial regulator takes office amid Mega Financial scandal

* Lawmakers question whether he has necessary experience

* Lee says can handle challenge, will restore FSC's public image

By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan's new top financial cop has said he will personally work to tackle a money laundering scandal that has engulfed the island's top financial officials and led to the resignation of his predecessor.

Lee Ruey-tsang, who took over as chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Thursday, said he will prioritise an investigation into whether Mega Financial Holding had breached United States money laundering rules.

The FSC launched the probe in August after the New York's financial regulator fined the Taiwan bank $180 million for money laundering breaches at its New York branch.

"Investigating Mega Financial and strengthening measures against money laundering are my main priorities," Lee told Reuters late on Wednesday. "I'm confident the FSC can effectively investigate Mega. There are many lessons to learn."

Lee, 65, was appointed to the role last week after his predecessor Ding Kung-Wha stepped down earlier this month amid mounting public criticism over the watchdog's effectiveness.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said the Mega scandal has damaged Taiwan's reputation and created public mistrust around the supervision of Taiwan's financial sector.

Tsai's administration has ordered an investigation into Dung, a serving finance minister and four other regulators over their culpability in the scandal.

The FSC is also under fire for its handling of a case involving Taiwanese gaming software maker XPEC Entertainment, after investors lost money when an offer for a stake in the company by a Japanese suitor went sour, a case Lee told Reuters earlier in the week he would also be looking into.

Some lawmakers have questioned the appointment of Lee, a career public servant, saying he may not have the experience necessary to oversee the banking, insurance, and broking sectors.

"Lee is a complete layman," said Lai Shyh-bao, a prominent legislator on the finance committee with the opposition Kuomintang Party. "They could not find anybody else who would take this tough job."

Lee, who was previously chairman of Bank of Kaohsiung , said he was confident the FSC could address the challenges and that he would seek to restore the public image of the regulator.

"My superior asked me to boost morale of the FSC. I'm very experienced with that," Lee said. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Additional reporting by Michelle Price in HONG KONG; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
