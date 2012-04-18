FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan Formosa says to delay desulphurizer unit restart
April 18, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan Formosa says to delay desulphurizer unit restart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp will delay the restart of its residue desulphurizer unit (RDS) at a refinery from this week to a later date after it found a lubricant leak, its spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We are still assessing the situation and has yet to determine how long the restart will be delayed,” spokesman KY Lin said.

The RDS has a nameplate capacity of about 80,000 barrels per day and was scheduled to restart this week. The unit was damaged by a fire in July 2010.

Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Florence Tan; Editing by Robert Birsel

