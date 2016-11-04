FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Taiwan's Formosa plans refinery maintenance in 2017
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 4, 2016 / 4:50 AM / 10 months ago

Taiwan's Formosa plans refinery maintenance in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has planned maintenance at its 540,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Mailiao refinery next March, September and November, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Formosa is one of the largest oil products exporters in Asia, so any major supply cuts from the refiner would likely support margins.

The refiner is planning to shut a 180,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) and two residue desulphuriser units (RDS) with a capacity of 80,000 bpd each at some stage during the maintenance periods, said spokesman KY Lin.

It is also planning to close a delayed coker unit and a vacuum distillation unit during the maintenance, he added.

The exact duration and timeline of each closure will be firmed up later this month, he said.

There will be more units in maintenance in 2017 than in typical years, he added.

"Next year, we will have more shutdowns than this year. Normally we have to shut down one CDU and two RDS and sometimes one residual fluid catalytic cracker, but next year we will shut down the delayed coker and vacuum unit also," he said.

Meanwhile, the company has offered diesel and jet fuel for 2017 term contracts, tender documents showed on Friday.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.