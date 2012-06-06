FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foxconn chief urges Taiwan to collect tax from the rich
June 6, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Foxconn chief urges Taiwan to collect tax from the rich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 6 (Reuters) - The chief of Foxconn Technology Group, a major supplier of Apple, urged the Taiwanese government to levy “justice tax” on the island’s 300 most wealthy individuals in a move that may boost tax revenues by about T$18 billion ($604 million) a year.

Terry Gou’s comments on Wednesday followed recent declines in the Taiwan stock market over a capital gains tax plan and the deepening European debt crisis.

Taiwan’s cabinet said last Friday it had reached a consensus with ruling party lawmakers on a capital gains tax plan that would be tougher on major shareholders than an earlier proposal.

Foxconn Technology Group’s listed units include Hon Hai Precision and Foxconn International. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Argin Chang; Editing by Ryan Woo)

