December 4, 2013 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan eases rules on booking property investment values - papers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulators have eased rules for local companies to re-evaluate market values of their property investments, in a move that could add an additional value of T$100 billion ($3.3 billion), local media reported on Wednesday.

The relaxation comes as the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has asked local companies to adopt the Intentional Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the Commercial Times and the Economic Daily reported.

Real estate developers, banks, and some textile and electronics companies would be among the main beneficiaries, the reports said.

Still, the estimated additional value fell below the “hundreds of billions (Taiwan dollars)” expected by some investors, the Commercial Times said.

FSC officials were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)

