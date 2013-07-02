FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fubon Financial launches up to $886 mln Taiwan offering - IFR
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 2, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 4 years

Fubon Financial launches up to $886 mln Taiwan offering - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) - Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd , the parent of Taiwan’s No.2 life insurer, launched a share offering valued at up to $886 million, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the deal.

The company is offering 69.8 million global depositary receipts (GDR) in an indicative range of NT$36.51-$38.07 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Each GDR is equivalent to 10 Fubon Financial shares, putting total the deal at up to NT$26.6 billion ($886 million).

JPMorgan was hired as sole global coordinator for the offering, IFR said. ($1 = 29.9930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Fion Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.