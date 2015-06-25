FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hon Hai chairman says to list some China affiliates in mainland
#Financials
June 25, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Hon Hai chairman says to list some China affiliates in mainland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 25 (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd plans to list an unspecified number of its Chinese affiliates on mainland stock exchanges, the chairman of the Taiwanese tech firm said on Thursday.

Terry Gou, speaking to shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting, did not specify a time frame or give details about the affiliates. China is the main manufacturing hub for Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract maker of electronic gadgets and a key supplier to Apple Inc.

Likening the affiliates to fighter jets, Guo said Hon Hai’s China investments would “bear fruit” in the next three to five years. He did not give any details.

“We are like an aircraft carrier taking a bunch of fighter jets,” said Gou. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
