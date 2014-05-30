Taiwan sees Taipei property prices lose momentum

TAIPEI, May 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s finance minister said on Friday he saw weak momentum for growth in property prices in the capital, Taipei, following an uptrend over the last decade, marking the government’s latest warning to cool the heated market.

Chang Sheng-ford told reporters the ministry was studying plans to collect taxes on property and land combined, and expects to come up with a draft early next year.

The move could raise costs for property investors or home buyers. Taiwan now taxes properties and land separately.

Property prices in Taipei and nearby areas have been rising sharply, becoming a major issue for President Ma Ying-jeou and his administration. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)