HTC founder Wang takes over as CEO, predecessor Chou to lead product development
March 20, 2015

HTC founder Wang takes over as CEO, predecessor Chou to lead product development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 20 (Reuters) - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp has appointed its founder Cher Wang as chief executive, the company said in a statement on Friday.

HTC said Peter Chou, formerly the CEO, will focus on identifying future growth opportunities for the former contract electronics maker, which has struggled to create a strong consumer brand.

Chou will lead product development at the company under the HTC Future Development Lab, it said.

In an increasingly crowded marketplace, HTC, once a leading light among smartphone brands in Taiwan, has failed to win customers recently for devices such as its flagship One M8 handset, despite accolades from critics. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
