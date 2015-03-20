HTC founder Wang takes over as CEO, predecessor Chou to lead product development

TAIPEI, March 20 (Reuters) - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp has appointed its founder Cher Wang as chief executive, the company said in a statement on Friday.

HTC said Peter Chou, formerly the CEO, will focus on identifying future growth opportunities for the former contract electronics maker, which has struggled to create a strong consumer brand.

Chou will lead product development at the company under the HTC Future Development Lab, it said.

In an increasingly crowded marketplace, HTC, once a leading light among smartphone brands in Taiwan, has failed to win customers recently for devices such as its flagship One M8 handset, despite accolades from critics. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)