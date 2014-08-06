FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan govt plans to sell $2.15 bln of shares next year
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan govt plans to sell $2.15 bln of shares next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s government said on Wednesday it plans to sell shares worth T$64.6 billion ($2.15 billion) from its portfolios next year, 70 percent more than in 2014, to help repay debt.

The plan comes after the cabinet agreed on a budget that would result in an deficit of T$152.2 billion for 2015.

An official of the government’s National Development Fund, a major stakeholder in the world’s top contract chip maker TSMC , declined to say whether TSMC was on the list.

TSMC is among the Asian shares which are most popular with foreign investors.

The plan is subject to approval from the legislature later this year.

The government wants to raise T$38 billion from stock sales in 2014, including TSMC, Chunghwa Telecome. Mega Financial and China Steel.

Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.