Taiwan launches WTO dispute over Indonesian steel duties
February 13, 2015

Taiwan launches WTO dispute over Indonesian steel duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan has complained at the World Trade Organization about Indonesia’s plan to impose “safeguard” duties on flat-rolled products of iron and non-alloy steel, the WTO said on Friday.

Safeguard duties are emergency tariffs that a country can impose temporarily to shield a specific sector from a sudden and damaging surge in imports. There are strict conditions for their use, which Taiwan accuses Indonesia of ignoring.

Under WTO rules, Indonesia has 60 days to satisfy Taiwan by negotiating or clarifying its rules. After that period, Taiwan could ask the WTO to adjudicate on its complaint. (Reporting by Tom Miles)

