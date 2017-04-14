FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Taiwan asks insurers to adjust forex hedging as local currency strengthens
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2017 / 2:12 AM / 4 months ago

Taiwan asks insurers to adjust forex hedging as local currency strengthens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan's financial regulator has asked local insurers to adjust their foreign exchange hedging to reduce the impact of the strengthening local currency against the U.S. dollar on their earnings, according to a document from the regulator obtained by Reuters.

The request comes after the Taiwan dollar surged about 6 percent so far this year, making it one of the best-performing currencies in Asia.

Taiwan's central bank, fearful of being labelled a currency manipulator by U.S. President Donald Trump, has pulled back on intervention to weaken the Taiwan dollar. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Sam Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.