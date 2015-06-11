FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nan Shan Life to buy part of AIG's Taiwan unit for $158 mln
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Nan Shan Life to buy part of AIG's Taiwan unit for $158 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd will buy a portion of the insurance business of American International Group Inc’s (AIG) subsidiary in Taiwan for $158 million, the unlisted Taiwanese insurance company said on Thursday.

Nan Shan Life will buy the personal insurance and small and medium-sized enterprise insurance businesses from AIG’s unit in Taiwan under a plan approved by Nan Shan Life’s board, the company said in a statement.

AIG’s Taiwan subsidiary will retain the large enterprise insurance business, it said.

Nan Shan Life was once part of AIG but was sold off in 2011 to a Taiwanese conglomerate as part of plans to help the U.S. financial institution pay back the U.S. government for a bailout.

AIG’s Taiwan subsidiary was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.