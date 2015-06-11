UPDATE 1-AIG to sell part of Taiwan unit to Nan Shan Life for $158 mln

(Adds comment from AIG)

TAIPEI, June 11 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc (AIG) said it would sell a portion of its insurance business in Taiwan to a local firm Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd for $158 million.

The move continues a restructuring of AIG’s operations in Taiwan that began in 2011 when Nan Shan Life, then a part of AIG, was sold to a Taiwanese conglomerate as part of plans to help the U.S. firm repay the U.S. government for a bailout.

Nan Shan Life said it will buy the personal insurance and small and medium-sized enterprise insurance businesses from AIG’s unit in Taiwan under a plan approved by its board.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2016, both the companies said on Thursday.

AIG will retain the large enterprise insurance business in the form of a branch office to be created, while its Taiwan unit - AIG Taiwan Insurance Co Ltd - will become part of the business sold to Nan Shan Life and renamed at a later date, according to company statements.

AIG said that through AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd. it will establish a branch office in Taipei to enhance its focus on commercial insurance operations, including property, casualty, financial lines, marine and trade credit. (Reporting by Emily Chan and J.R. Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Himani Sarkar)