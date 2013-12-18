FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's fin regulator says to revise insurance law
December 18, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan's fin regulator says to revise insurance law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator chief said it will amend the insurance law to expedite local insurers to merge or acquire financial institutions overseas.

Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Tseng Ming-chung disclosed the move in a comment at a forum on Wednesday.

The regulator had said earlier it hoped a merger of Taiwan’s state-owned banks would make the new entity become an influential regional bank.

Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

