Taiwan's fin regulator says to revise insurance law

TAIPEI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator chief said it will amend the insurance law to expedite local insurers to merge or acquire financial institutions overseas.
Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Tseng Ming-chung disclosed the move in a comment at a forum on Wednesday.
The regulator had said earlier it hoped a merger of Taiwan’s state-owned banks would make the new entity become an influential regional bank.
