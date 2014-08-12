FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan financial regulator says takes control of loss-making local insurers
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan financial regulator says takes control of loss-making local insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s financial regulator on Tuesday said it had taken control of two small loss-making local insurers, and policyholders will be protected by the government.

Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Tseng Ming-chung named the companies as Global Life Insurance Co Ltd and Singfor Life Insurance Co Ltd.

Global Life Insurance Co Ltd and Singfor Life Insurance Co Ltd, both founded in 1993, have been struggling to meet their financial obligations, the regulator said.

Taiwan’s insurance sector is overcrowded and the government has in the past taken over loss-making insurance companies.

$1 = 30.0100 Taiwan dollar Reporting By Emily Chan and Faith Hung; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.