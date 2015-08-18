Taiwan keeps overnight interbank rate unchanged at 0.370 pct

TAIPEI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Central Bank kept the overnight interbank rate unchanged at 0.370 percent on Tuesday, after lowering it for the past five consecutive sessions.

This is the rate that banks can borrow from each other in the interbank market on a short-term basis. It is a market rate though it tends to be guided by the central bank, traders say.

The rate, which stood unchanged at 0.388 percent for three years, fell steadily to 0.370 in recent days as authorities tackle stagnant economic growth. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao)