Taiwan central bank guides overnight interbank rate lower for 4th day

TAIPEI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Central Bank guided the overnight interbank rate lower for the fourth day in a row Friday, after forecasting the consumer price index to contract this year.

The rate was lowered to 0.379 percent from 0.382 percent on Thursday.

This is the rate that banks can borrow from each other in the interbank market on a short-term basis. It is a market rate though it tends to be guided by the central bank, traders say.

The rate was first lowered early this week after a devaluation in China’s yuan.

In an unscheduled press conference held Thursday, the central bank said it expected the island’s consumer price index to contract 0.1 percent this year. (Reporting by Taipei Newsroom)