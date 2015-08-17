FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan central bank guides overnight interbank rate lower for 5th day
#Financials
August 17, 2015

Taiwan central bank guides overnight interbank rate lower for 5th day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Central Bank guided the overnight interbank rate lower for the fifth day on Monday, lowering the rate to 0.370 percent from 0.379 percent on Thursday.

This is the rate that banks can borrow from each other in the interbank market on a short-term basis. It is a market rate though it tends to be guided by the central bank, traders say.

It has been closely monitored since last week when the central bank on Tuesday began guiding it lower, the first time it has done so since July 2012.

Lowering the rate again on Monday underscores authorities’ efforts to ensure ample money supply after the government on Friday slashed the island’s 2015 economic growth forecast to a low not seen in six years. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
