Taiwan central bank keeps overnight interbank rate unchanged for 2nd day
August 19, 2015 / 1:22 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan central bank keeps overnight interbank rate unchanged for 2nd day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank kept the overnight interbank rate unchanged at 0.370 percent on Wednesday - a second consecutive day.

The rate was lowered for the first time in three years last week from 0.388 percent by a total of 1.8 basis points for five straight sessions through Monday as authorities tackled sluggish economic growth.

The overnight rate is the price at which banks can borrow from each other in the interbank market on a short-term basis. It is a market rate though it tends to be guided by the central bank, traders say.

Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Roger Tung; Editing by Eric Meijer

