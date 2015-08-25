Taiwan central bank guides overnight interbank rate lower

TAIPEI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Central Bank lowered the overnight interbank rate to 0.32 percent on Tuesday, from a previous level of 0.37 percent, amid deepening unease over a slowdown in China.

This is the rate that banks can borrow from each other in the interbank market on a short-term basis. It is a market rate though it tends to be guided by the central bank.

The rate, which stood unchanged at 0.388 percent for three years, was lowered steadily to 0.370 in recent weeks.