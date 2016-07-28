FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan overnight interbank rate opens lower at 0.176 pct
#Financials
July 28, 2016

Taiwan overnight interbank rate opens lower at 0.176 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s overnight interbank rate opened lower at 0.176 percent on Thursday from its previous session open of 0.178 percent.

The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market participants because it is guided by the central bank and is seen as a signal of its monetary policy bias.

The overnight interbank rate has been guided to between 0.175 percent and 0.180 percent, from 0.20 percent since the central bank cut policy rates in late June.

The central bank has said monetary policy is accommodative. It has cut policy rates four times in a row at quarterly policy meetings since September last year to bolster the weak economy.

Reporting by Faith Hung

