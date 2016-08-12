FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2016 / 1:26 AM / a year ago

Taiwan overnight interbank rate open lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan's overnight interbank rate opened lower at 0.176 percent on Friday from its previous session open of 0.178 percent.

The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market participants because it is guided by the central bank and is seen as a signal of its monetary policy bias.

The overnight interbank rate has been guided to between 0.175 percent and 0.180 percent, from 0.20 percent, since the central bank cut policy rates in late June.

The central bank has said monetary policy is accommodative. It has cut policy rates four times in a row at quarterly policy meetings since September last year to bolster Taiwan's weak economy. (Reporting by Faith Hung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
