a year ago
Taiwan overnight interbank rate opens higher
#Financials
August 5, 2016 / 1:16 AM / a year ago

Taiwan overnight interbank rate opens higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's overnight interbank rate opened higher at 0.180 percent on Friday from its previous session open of 0.178 percent.

The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market participants because it is guided by the central bank and is seen as a signal of its monetary policy bias.

The overnight interbank rate has been guided to between 0.175 percent and 0.180 percent, from 0.20 percent since the central bank cut policy rates in late June.

The central bank has said monetary policy is accommodative. It has cut policy rates four times in a row at quarterly policy meetings since September last year to bolster the weak economy.

Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

