Taiwan overnight interbank rate opens higher at 0.176 pct

TAIPEI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's overnight interbank rate opened higher at 0.176 percent on Monday from its previous session open of 0.174 percent.

The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market participants because it is guided by the central bank and is seen as a signal of its monetary policy bias.

The overnight interbank rate has been guided to as low as 0.174 percent from 0.20 percent since the central bank cut policy rates in late June, its fourth policy rate cut since September last year.

The central bank's next quarterly meeting is scheduled for September 29, where some analysts expect another rate cut as the island's recent export and manufacturing data show no sure bet the pivotal trade picture is improving. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)