Taiwan overnight interbank opens lower
September 10, 2016 / 1:11 AM / a year ago

Taiwan overnight interbank opens lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan's overnight interbank rate opened lower on Saturday, at 0.176 percent, from its previous session open of 0.177 percent.

The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market participants because it is guided by the central bank and is seen as a signal of its monetary policy bias.

The overnight interbank rate has been guided to between 0.173 percent and 0.180 percent, from 0.20 percent since the central bank cut policy rates in late June.

The central bank has said monetary policy is accommodative. It has cut policy rates four times in a row at quarterly policy meetings since September last year to bolster a weak economy. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

