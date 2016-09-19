FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2016 / 1:11 AM / a year ago

Taiwan overnight interbank rate opens lower at 0.179 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's overnight interbank rate opened lower at 0.179 percent on Monday from its previous session open of 0.180 percent on Wednesday.

Taiwan's financial markets were shut Sept. 15-16 for holidays.

The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market participants because it is guided by the central bank and is seen as a signal of its monetary policy bias.

The central bank's next quarterly meeting is scheduled for Sept. 29, where some analysts expect another rate cut as the island's recent export and manufacturing data have yet to show its pivotal trade sector is on a sure-footed recovery.

It has cut policy rates four times in a row since September last year. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sunil Nair)

