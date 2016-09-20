FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2016 / 1:11 AM / a year ago

Taiwan overnight interbank rate opens higher at 0.182 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's overnight interbank rate opened higher at 0.182 percent on Tuesday versus its previous session open of 0.179 percent.

The opening rate was the highest since early July when the central bank began guiding it down from around 0.20 percent after its last official interest rate cut.

The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market participants because it is guided by the central bank and is seen as signalling its monetary policy bias.

The central bank's next quarterly meeting is scheduled for Sept. 29, where some analysts expect another rate cut as the island's recent export and manufacturing data have yet to show its pivotal trade sector is on a sure-footed recovery.

It has cut policy rates four times in a row since September last year. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Eric Meijer)

