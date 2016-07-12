Taiwan overnight interbank rate opens at 0.179 pct (previous session 0.179 pct)

TAIPEI, July 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan's overnight interbank rate opened flat at 0.179 percent on Tuesday from the prior session, though it was slightly higher than Monday's opening of 0.178 percent.

The overnight interbank rate is closely watched by market participants because it is guided by the central bank and seen as a signal of its monetary policy bias.

The central bank has said monetary policy is loose. It has cut policy rates four times in a row at quarterly policy meetings since September last year to bolster the weak economy. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao)