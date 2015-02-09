FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan fin ministry confident of gaining Taipei 101 skyscraper control
February 9, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan fin ministry confident of gaining Taipei 101 skyscraper control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s finance ministry is confident to win more than half of board seats of the Taipei 101 skyscraper, it said on Monday, dashing hopes for IOI Properties’ planned $790 million investment for a stake in the iconic building.

Malaysia’s IOI Properties has submitted its application to Taiwan’s Investment Commission. The commission and the ministry both said in December they were opposed to foreign control of the landmark building. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung and Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

