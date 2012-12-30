FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Chinatrust in talks to buy Tokyo Star Bank for $580 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 30, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan's Chinatrust in talks to buy Tokyo Star Bank for $580 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Chinatrust Commercial Bank is in talks with U.S. investment fund Lone Star Funds and other shareholders of Tokyo Star Bank to take over the Japanese lender for some 50 billion yen ($580.8 million), Japanese media reported on Sunday.

The Taiwanese bank is expected to acquire a nearly 100 percent stake in the Tokyo-based regional bank, with Lone Star Funds, Shinsei Bank and France’s Credit Agricole likely to make a decision on the offer early next year.

Chinatrust will need to gain the approval of Japan’s Financial Service Agency before the deal is struck. The acquisition by the Taipei-based lender would bolster its international operations and boost its retail banking business in Japan.

Tokyo Star has been troubled by a slump in earnings since the global financial crisis in 2008 and its shareholders have been looking for a buyer. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.