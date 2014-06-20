FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan investment in Taiwan stocks hit record in May - exchange v-p
June 20, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 3 years ago

Japan investment in Taiwan stocks hit record in May - exchange v-p

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Investment from Japan in Taiwanese equities hit a single-month record in May, an official at Taiwan’s stock market said Friday.

The overall fund inflow from Japan into Taiwan’s main stock exchange reached nearly T$20 billion ($667.22 million), said David Yang, the senior executive vice president of the Taiwan Stock Exchange, more than double April’s T$8 billion figure.

He said Japanese investors were seeking greater opportunities overseas amid concern that Japan’s market might be overvalued.

At 1.48 percent, Japan’s share of total foreign investment in Taiwanese equities in May is tiny. The U.S. accounted for 36 percent and Europe 40 percent, according to Yang. ($1 = 29.9750 Taiwan New Dollars) (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Michael Gold)

