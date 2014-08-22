FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan to consider plan for Taiwanese, Japanese firms to list on either stock exchange
#Financials
August 22, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan to consider plan for Taiwanese, Japanese firms to list on either stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s top finance regulator said on Friday Taiwan will study the possibility of facilitating the listing of local and Japanese firms on each other’s stock exchange.

“Taiwan’s and Japan’s industries have long had good connections,” chairman William Tseng of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) told reporters.

He said Taiwan will also evaluate proposals to allow investors from both nations to buy each other’s shares directly.

“It is in the initial stage. We have asked the Taiwan Stock Exchange to talk with the Japan Exchange Group. Once the talks are done, we can decide on the timetable.”

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
