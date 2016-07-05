FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Going for a spin: Taiwanese kite designer presents "bike kite"
July 5, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Going for a spin: Taiwanese kite designer presents "bike kite"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YILAN, Taiwan, July 5 (Reuters) - Feng Tsan-huang, a renowned kite designer in Taiwan, is taking his latest creation for a spin -- setting his "bike kite" into the skies.

Feng showed off the unusual design - a white egret bird pedalling on a bike - at the annual Yilan International Children's Folklore and Folkgame Festival at the weekend, surprising spectators.

The kite, measuring 200 centimetres in height, 180 centimetres in length and 75 centimetres in width, weighs 0.8 kilograms, he said. It has panels of polyester and carbon beams to provide structure.

"When I first saw it, I thought someone was up there in the sky," said 10-year-old Liu Li-Fang, one of the spectators. "After watching it carefully, I realised it's a kite and it looks like a person is riding a bike in the air." (Writing By Reuters Television)

