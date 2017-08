TAIPEI, May 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan's constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia.

The court, known as the Judicial Yuan, said current marriage laws violate the constitutional rights of same-sex couples and it gave a period of two years for laws to be amended to allow same-sex marriage. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Robert Birsel)