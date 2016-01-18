UPDATE 1-Taiwan National Stability Fund to continue buying stocks after elections

* Fund to continue supporting local markets until April

* Fund chief says global market uncertainty still exists

* Taiwan stocks outpeformed regional markets on Monday (Adds comments, details)

By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s National Stability Fund will continue to support local stocks, the fund’s chief said on Monday, as the island’s election of an independence-leaning president on the weekend raised concerns about worsening economic ties with the mainland.

The fund, with about T$500 billion ($15 billion) under management, will keep shoring up the market until April due to continued global market turmoil, Wu Tang-chieh, who is in charge of the fund, told reporters.

The news sent local stocks to close 0.6 percent higher on Monday, recovering from a loss of almost 2 percent earlier in the session and defying a wider selloff in global markets.

“Since the beginning of this year, China’s stocks and currency have plummeted, sparking anxiety and volatility in global markets and dragging down Taiwan stocks,” Wu said at a news briefing.

“The National Stability Fund has effectively shored up investor confidence, but the uncertainty above still exists.”

His comments at the news briefing follow similar comments he made in a phone interview with Reuters earlier on Monday, after a meeting of fund officials.

The fund’s decision came as a surprise to many in the market who had expected it to announce an end to its interventions.

Some fund managers said the fund is also concerned about market uncertainty regarding Taiwan-China ties after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) takes power.

“The decision of course has something to do with concerns about future cross-strait relations,” said a fund manager at a foreign asset management firm in Taipei. He asked not to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

The fund, which was set up to prevent plunges during times of market turmoil, has been intervening in the stock market since August, buying shares worth T$19 billion ($575 million), it said in a statement. (Editing by Sam Holmes)