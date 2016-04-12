FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan govt's stability fund stops shoring up island's stock market
April 12, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Taiwan govt's stability fund stops shoring up island's stock market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s National Stability Fund said on Tuesday it will stop supporting the island’s stock market as local shares have increasingly stabilized and become less affected by global financial markets.

Taiwan’s benchmark index has gained 15.1 percent since the fund began to intervene on Aug. 25 and is more stable than major global bourses, Wu Tang-chieh, who is in charge of the fund, told a briefing.

“The fund will stop executing its job of stabilizing the market, effective immediately,” Wu said. “Our staff will continue to monitor global economic situations and their impact. If necessary, we’ll convene to decide whether to execute the mission again.”

The government fund was set up to prevent plunges during market turmoil that could lead to disorders in financial markets or instability.

The fund held shares of T$18.7 billion ($578.7 million) as of March 31, with realised capital gains of T$96.3 million and unrealised gains of T$1.48 billion, according to a statement from the fund.

The announcement came after the end of Tuesday trading, during which the main index ended 0.37 percent lower at 8,531 points.

$1 = 32.3140 Taiwan dollars Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
