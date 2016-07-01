FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan c.bank lowers open market operations rates
July 1, 2016

Taiwan c.bank lowers open market operations rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank lowered the rate on its regular negotiable certificates of deposit by seven basis points on Friday, a move that comes after it cut the policy rate Thursday.

The 28-day NCD rate fell to 0.59 percent from 0.66 percent, while the 91-day and 182-day NCD rates were lowered to 0.65 percent and 0.77 percent respectively, the central bank said in a statement.

Cutting open market operations rates is a customary move after an official rate cut.

Taiwan’s central bank trimmed its benchmark discount rate 12.5 basis points Thursday, its fourth consecutive rate cut aimed at reviving economic growth.

Reporting by Taipei newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford

