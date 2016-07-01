Taiwan c.bank lowers open market operations rates

TAIPEI, July 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank lowered the rate on its regular negotiable certificates of deposit by seven basis points on Friday, a move that comes after it cut the policy rate Thursday.

The 28-day NCD rate fell to 0.59 percent from 0.66 percent, while the 91-day and 182-day NCD rates were lowered to 0.65 percent and 0.77 percent respectively, the central bank said in a statement.

Cutting open market operations rates is a customary move after an official rate cut.

Taiwan’s central bank trimmed its benchmark discount rate 12.5 basis points Thursday, its fourth consecutive rate cut aimed at reviving economic growth.