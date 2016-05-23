Taiwan says daily stock turnover increase to T$150 bln would be 'reasonable'

TAIPEI, May 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan's top financial regulator said on Monday an increase in daily turnover of local stocks to T$150 billion ($4.6 billion) from current levels would be a "reasonable" increase, given the market's price-to-earnings ratios have been revised down.

Daily turnover of the broader market has been hovering around $2 billion recently, reflecting investor concern over the island's sluggish trade-reliant economy.

"Our PE ratios have been quite low," chairman Ding Kung-Wha of the Financial Supervisory Commission told a news briefing.

"We hope institutional investors, including big investors, can return to the market as soon as possible." (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sam Holmes)