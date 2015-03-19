Taiwan stock connect link with Singapore may be ready near year end - source

TAIPEI, March 19 (Reuters) - Plans to link stock trading between Taiwan and Singapore will likely be completed toward the end of the year, rather than around July as previously estimated, a Taiwan stock exchange official said Thursday.

Taiwan and Singapore have been in discussions about a stock connect scheme that would open equity trading to investors in each market, but Taiwan has not yet decided how many of the shares listed on its main index would be included in such a plan.

“What is certain is that the common platform for the stock connect trading can be finished by the end of July,” said the official who is familiar with the plans but spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The July timeline had earlier been given by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman William Tseng.

Taiwan has also been discussing similar stock connect schemes with stock exchanges in Japan and London.

Establishing direct connections between exchanges has replaced mergers and acquisitions as the industry’s main growth strategy, particularly in Asia.

Singapore Exchange Ltd said earlier this year it is also looking to formally link Southeast Asian bourses.