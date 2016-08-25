Taiwan's financial regulator says to inspect Mega Financial units in New York, Panama

TAIPEI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan's financial regulator said on Thursday it will send people to inspect Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd's banking branches in New York and Panama.

The comment comes after New York's state financial regulator fined Mega's local banking unit $180 million for violating anti-money laundering regulations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.

Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) also said it expects to complete its local investigation into the unit within two weeks.

"We'll need consent from U.S. regulators to inspect the branches," FSC chairman Ding Kung-Wha told a news briefing. "If smooth, our people will leave for the United States next Monday." (Reporting by Faith Hung)