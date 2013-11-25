FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan asks Mega Financial to study merger with Chang Hwa Bank -papers
November 25, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan asks Mega Financial to study merger with Chang Hwa Bank -papers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s finance ministry has asked state-run Mega Financial to evaluate the possibility of merging with rival Chang Hwa Bank in what could be the biggest merger in the banking sector in more than a decade, local newspapers reported on Monday.

Mega’s top executives have received instructions from the ministry, which is in charge of state-run financial institutions, to study the potential merger, Economic Daily and Commercial Times reported.

A successful merger would have a combined net value of more than T$100 billion ($3.3 billion), the papers said.

Taiwan’s banking sector has struggled with steep price cuts and one of Asia’s lowest return on assets (ROA) partly because the sector is fragmented.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
