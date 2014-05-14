FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan plans to spend $666 mln to encourage strategic company mergers
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan plans to spend $666 mln to encourage strategic company mergers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s National Development Fund said on Tuesday it has agreed to spend T$20 billion ($666 million) to encourage companies of strategic importance to the economy to merge. The Taiwan government’s investment promotion website said the Fund’s key priorities historically ”focused on industries such as petrochemicals and semiconductors to promote Taiwan’s economic development plans. Recent investment has focused on 10 emerging industries, including information, telecommunication, aerospace and biotechnology. “Investment is also directed at strengthening venture capital investment in innovative industries, in support of 2008 Challenge and its subsidiary plans. The goal is to raise a NT$100 billion venture capital fund. ”

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.