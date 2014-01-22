FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan to allow multi-currency payment in shops using digital wallet
January 22, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan to allow multi-currency payment in shops using digital wallet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan plans to expand mobile payment this year to physical retail shops and allow multi-currency payment, a move to assist domestic e-commerce players to seize overseas business opportunities, according to local media reports.

The Economic Daily said on Wednesday the financial regulator would also start studying in June whether to open up payment transfers between online accounts.

The cabinet decided in a meeting to allow third-party payment companies to engage in “online to offline” transactions, the paper said, so that consumers will be able to make payments in physical stores using their digital wallet. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anand Basu)

