Taiwan says Xiaomi, other smartphone brands don't breach privacy rules
December 30, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan says Xiaomi, other smartphone brands don't breach privacy rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s communication regulator on Tuesday said 12 mobile phone brands sold locally, including Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc, do not violate personal data protection laws.

Handsets made by China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp, Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics Inc and Sony Corp also do not breach the laws, the National Communications Commission said.

Taiwanese mobile phone makers HTC Corp and Asustek Computer Inc, were also among the dozen brands tested and cleared by the NCC. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

