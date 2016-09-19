FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Taiwan to let banks issue NCD denominated in Australian dollars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's central bank said on Monday it would allow local banks to issue negotiable certificates of deposit (NCD) denominated in Australian dollars, starting late in October, increasing the options for banks to issue NCD in foreign currencies.

The move is the central bank's latest effort to expand the NCD market. As many as 16 banks have issued NCDs in foreign currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, the yen, and the yuan, equivalent to $6.2 billion since 2015, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

