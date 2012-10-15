UPDATE 1-Taiwan Aug crude imports climb; no Iran inflows - govt data

(Adds details, table, graphic link) SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan's crude imports increased by 10 percent in August from a month ago but included no imports from Iran for the fifth consecutive month, due to Western sanctions on the Middle Eastern country's oil exports. Taiwan bought about 28.9 million barrels of crude in August, 2.7 million barrels more than the previous month, data from the Bureau of Energy showed on Monday. Imports from Iraq were at 3.87 million barrels, nearly double the figure from the previous month. Taiwan was also seen buying more crude oil from Oman and Angola, for increases of 84 percent and 36 percent, respectively, the data showed. Taiwan's demand for oil products declined in August, except for naphtha, which inched up 3 percent, as Formosa PetroChemical Corp restarted its 700,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 1 naphtha cracker following a planned maintenance. Fuel oil exports jumped 200 percent on the month, as CPC Corp sold more than 100,000 tonnes straight-run low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) in August due to the delayed start-up of a new gasoline-making unit at its Talin plant. CPC typically imports LSFO. Refinery throughput for August rose 6 percent to around 29.1 million barrels, or 938,000 barrels per day (bpd). =============================================================== *All figures in barrels =============================================================== August M/M % Y/Y % JAN-August Y/Y % --------------------------------------------------------------- Oil products 24,121,729 -4.0% 8.2%199,820,141 -2.3% LPG 1,645,118 -6.4% 39.8% 11,876,067 1.6% Naphtha 8,270,784 3.1% 47.8% 75,327,845 0.3% Gasoline 4,545,286 -7.4% -4.3% 35,826,808 -0.1% Jet fuel 1,384,089 -6.0% 0.2% 10,620,898 4.2% Diesel* 2,690,290 -16.3% -6.0% 21,607,578 -0.8% Fuel oil* 2,681,987 -11.5% -31.0% 24,007,609 -16.2% --------------------------------------------------------------- Refinery throughput29,072,367 6.4% 85.9%211,121,661 7.5% =============================================================== TAIWAN EXPORTS/IMPORTS =============================================================== August M/M % Y/Y % JAN-August Y/Y % --------------------------------------------------------------- Crude imports 28,908,695 10.4% 108.2%208,313,176 9.3% Gasoline exports 3,172,978 25.2% 157.7% 15,888,968 -2.9% Diesel exports 5,293,230 -13.8% 348.4% 43,667,727 11.5% Jet fuel exports 952,564 1.8% 159.5% 6,329,596 7.3% Fuel Oil Exports 1,124,507 206.4% N/A 3,771,968 -5.1% Source: Bureau of Energy (www.moeaboe.gov.tw) NOTES: - Percentage changes based on Reuters calculations * Consumption including that used for power generation (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee,; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)