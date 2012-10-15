FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Taiwan Aug crude imports climb; no Iran inflows - govt data
#Energy
October 15, 2012 / 4:25 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Taiwan Aug crude imports climb; no Iran inflows - govt data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds details, table, graphic link)
    SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan's crude imports increased by 10 percent
in August from a month ago but  included no imports from Iran for the fifth
consecutive month, due to Western sanctions on the Middle Eastern country's oil
exports. 
    Taiwan bought about 28.9 million barrels of crude in August, 2.7 million
barrels more than the previous month, data from the Bureau of Energy showed on
Monday.
    Imports from Iraq were at 3.87 million barrels, nearly double the figure
from the previous month. Taiwan was also seen buying more crude oil from Oman
and Angola, for increases of 84 percent and 36 percent, respectively, the data
showed. 
    Taiwan's demand for oil products declined in August, except for naphtha,
which inched up 3 percent, as Formosa PetroChemical Corp restarted its
700,000 tonnes per year (tpy) No. 1 naphtha cracker following a planned
maintenance. 
    Fuel oil exports jumped 200 percent on the month, as CPC Corp sold
more than 100,000 tonnes straight-run low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) in August due
to the delayed start-up of a new gasoline-making unit at its Talin plant.
 
    CPC typically imports LSFO.  
    Refinery throughput for August rose 6 percent to around 29.1 million
barrels, or 938,000 barrels per day (bpd).  
    
    

 ===============================================================
                                        *All figures in barrels  
 ===============================================================
                        August   M/M %   Y/Y % JAN-August  Y/Y %
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 Oil products       24,121,729   -4.0%    8.2%199,820,141  -2.3%
     LPG             1,645,118   -6.4%   39.8% 11,876,067   1.6%
     Naphtha         8,270,784    3.1%   47.8% 75,327,845   0.3%
     Gasoline        4,545,286   -7.4%   -4.3% 35,826,808  -0.1%
     Jet fuel        1,384,089   -6.0%    0.2% 10,620,898   4.2%
     Diesel*         2,690,290  -16.3%   -6.0% 21,607,578  -0.8%
     Fuel oil*       2,681,987  -11.5%  -31.0% 24,007,609 -16.2%
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 Refinery throughput29,072,367    6.4%   85.9%211,121,661   7.5%
                                                                 
 ===============================================================
                     TAIWAN EXPORTS/IMPORTS                     
 ===============================================================
                        August   M/M %   Y/Y % JAN-August  Y/Y %
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
 Crude imports      28,908,695   10.4%  108.2%208,313,176   9.3%
 Gasoline exports    3,172,978   25.2%  157.7% 15,888,968  -2.9%
 Diesel exports      5,293,230  -13.8%  348.4% 43,667,727  11.5%
 Jet fuel exports      952,564    1.8%  159.5%  6,329,596   7.3%
 Fuel Oil Exports    1,124,507  206.4%    N/A   3,771,968  -5.1%
                                                                 
 Source: Bureau of Energy (www.moeaboe.gov.tw)
 NOTES:
 - Percentage changes based on Reuters calculations
 * Consumption including that used for power generation
    

 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee,; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
