#Credit Markets
May 2, 2012 / 10:00 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan banks seek court nod on ProMos asset sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - A group of Taiwan creditor banks of struggling DRAM chips maker ProMos Technology are seeking court permission to sell the company’s 12-inch wafer plant without approval of its shareholders, a source said, bringing it a step closer towards a possible conclusion of the stalled sale.

The district court of Hsinchu, where ProMos is located, is expected to make a decision on the application by the banks in as soon as one week, the source, who is with one of the banks and has direct knowledge of the situation, said on Wednesday.

If the court gives approval, the banks can auction the plant, making it more likely to sell the facility, said the source, who declined to be identified as the matter is not public.

A ProMos official declined to comment.

ProMos, whose shares were delisted due to its heavy debt burden, has not been able to find a buyer for the wafer facility since 2011 to repay loans to the banks, including Taiwan Cooperative Financial, Chinatrust Financial and state-owned Bank of Taiwan.

ProMos has been given low interest loans by the banks at government prodding while it looks for a solution to its woes.

Its problems have become a symbol of the state of the global dynamic random access memory (DRAM) industry, which is struggling to keep afloat amid falling prices and stiff competition and higher costs of investing in new technology.

Elpida, which trails Samsung Electronics and SK hynix in DRAMs with a market share around 12 percent, filed for creditor protection in late February with $5.6 billion in debt, marking the biggest bankruptcy of a Japanese manufacturer.

ProMos has a $1.9 billion debt burden and is making losses. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Clare Jim; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

