UPDATE 1-Earthquake measuring 6.1 shakes parts of Taiwan, including capital
May 31, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Earthquake measuring 6.1 shakes parts of Taiwan, including capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, paragraphs 3-5)

TAIPEI, May 31 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 shook parts of Taiwan on Tuesday and was felt in the capital, Taipei, residents and officials said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey originally recorded the quake, centred about 110 km (70 miles) northeast of Taipei, with a magnitude of 6.4. Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau put the magnitude at 7.2.

Witnesses reported that tremors could be felt in buildings in Taipei, including the national parliament, as well as at the international airport in Taoyuan south of the capital.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc, said there was no impact to its operations.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage. (Reporting by Taipei newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)

